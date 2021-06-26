CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » MLB News » St. Louis takes 5-game…

St. Louis takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (28-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-40, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Pirates +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Cardinals are 13-16 against NL Central opponents. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .351.

The Pirates are 9-22 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has slugged .355, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Wil Crowe earned his first victory and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jake Woodford took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 38 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 42 RBIs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up