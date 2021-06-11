CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » MLB News » St. Louis plays Chicago…

St. Louis plays Chicago after Wainwright’s strong showing

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (32-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (35-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Cubs are 16-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 82 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 13-11 in division games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .291.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-1. Craig Kimbrel secured his first victory and Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Alex Reyes registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .575.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 32 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up