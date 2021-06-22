CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Snell scheduled to start…

Snell scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 3:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-28, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Padres are 18-14 against NL West teams. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .316 is eighth in the MLB. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Dodgers are 20-9 against division opponents. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.27. Walker Buehler leads the team with a 2.38 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-2. Yu Darvish earned his seventh victory and Manny Machado went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Julio Urias took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 22 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up