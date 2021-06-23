CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Smith expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Brewers

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (41-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 1.94 ERA, .76 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +157, Brewers -182; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 12-23 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Pavin Smith with a mark of .329.

The Brewers have gone 21-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Freddy Peralta earned his seventh victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zac Gallen took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 41 RBIs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .213 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

