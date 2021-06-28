Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Slumping Cubs look to end 3-game losing streak against Brewers

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (42-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA, .86 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cubs +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 17-13 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .215 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .301.

The Cubs are 19-14 in division matchups. Chicago has hit 105 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-0. Brandon Woodruff earned his second victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 43 RBIs and is batting .236.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 32 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .175 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

