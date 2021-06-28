CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Short stint: Pirates’ Kranick to minors after perfect debut

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 4:45 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut.

The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.

Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates went on to win 7-2.

Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

