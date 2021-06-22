Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals 8-2

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2…

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.

“We had a lot of guys with big at-bats tonight,” said Rogers, who added an RBI triple in the fifth. “I was lucky enough to barrel up a couple of balls and find some green grass.”

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. His throwing error played a major role in Detroit’s big inning.

With one out and Akil Baddoo on second, Nomar Mazara hit a grounder back to Oviedo. Oviedo threw to third, hoping to get Baddoo, but the throw was several feet behind Nolan Arenado. Baddoo scored easily and Mazara reached third before Lars Nootbaar retrieved the ball from the left-field corner.

“That’s a young guy recognizing he had a chance to make a play, which is something you want to see,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “But it is a tough play, because he’s got to hit Nolan on the run, and it got away from him.”

Oviedo walked the next two hitters, loading the bases, and Jake Rogers hit a two-run double to left. Robbie Grossman struck out, and Schoop hit a 2-0 pitch over the Cardinals bullpen for a three-run homer.

“After the bad throw, things got a little fast for me,” Oviedo said. “I got two strikes on Rogers, but I hung a slider, and then I got behind (Schoop) and threw a slider too hard.”

Schoop is hitting .378 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs in his last 23 games.

“He’s really turned his season around,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It is more than the stats show, as well. He’s been moving between first and second base, and he’s working hard at everything he does on the field.”

Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly made it 6-1 in the fifth, and Paul Goldschmidt chased Skubal with a two-out, two-run double.

Harold Castro’s squeeze bunt put the Tigers ahead 7-3 in bottom of the fifth, and Rogers followed with an RBI triple.

MOVES

The Cardinals selected Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis, optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis and designated LHP Bernando Flores, Jr. for assignment. Nootbaar was making his major-league debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera left the game early with calf stiffness, but Hinch doesn’t expect it to be a problem.

Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon left the game with a strained shoulder in the fifth inning. Under baseball’s new rules, he was checked for foreign substances before leaving with the Cardinals trainer.

“It feels like the same thing I had in April,” said Ponce de Leon, who missed three weeks with the problem. “This is a really frustrating season, because I’ve been fighting this all year and can’t get rid of it.”

FAN EXCITEMENT

The biggest cheer of the night came for the announcement that the Pistons — who play across the street at Little Caesars Arena — had won the NBA draft lottery.

“As soon as we saw that, we all turned to Matt Manning, because he’s our basketball expert,” Hinch said. “If the Pistons need any advice on what to do, Matt’s ready to help.”

UP NEXT

The teams finish a two-game series Wednesday afternoon with Manning (0-1, 3.60) making his second career start against John Gant (4-5, 3.50).

