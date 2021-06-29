CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Rogers expected to start for the Marlins against Phillies

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (33-44, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-40, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-4, 2.18 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +102, Marlins -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will meet on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 43 total runs batted in.

The Marlins are 14-12 in division play. Miami is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .262.

The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Alvarado earned his fourth victory and Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Yimi Garcia took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 65 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 26 extra base hits and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .213 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

