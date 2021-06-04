CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Rockies RHP Jon Gray exits game with apparent injury

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 10:32 PM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Jon Gray has left Friday night’s game against the Oakland A’s in the third inning with an apparent injury.

Gray allowed a home run and a one-out walk to start the third, and after the walk pitching coach Steve Foster came to the mound. After a short discussion, manager Bud Black and trainer came out. Gray left right after that and Chi Chi Gonzalez took over.

Gray allowed five runs on four hits and walked two in 2 1/3 innings. It was his shortest outing at home in eight starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

