Rockies host the Padres following Gomber’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-41, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Austin Gomber. Gomber threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against San Diego.

The Rockies are 12-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .317.

The Padres are 17-12 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .376.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Austin Gomber earned his sixth victory and C.J. Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Dinelson Lamet registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 29 extra base hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Padres: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

