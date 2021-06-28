Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Pittsburgh’s Reynolds puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Rockies

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 4.93 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -128, Pirates +111; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Rockies Monday.

The Rockies are 25-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Pirates have gone 13-26 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 58 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 13, averaging one every 20.7 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs for Colorado. Richard Rodriguez registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 44 RBIs and is batting .309.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

