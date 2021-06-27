CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Pittsburgh’s Reynolds puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 3:19 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (28-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-40, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Max Kranick (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Pirates +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 14-16 against NL Central teams. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with an OBP of .350.

The Pirates are 9-23 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has hit 56 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 13, averaging one every 20.3 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Adam Wainwright earned his sixth victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker registered his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 39 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 13 home runs and is slugging .530.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

