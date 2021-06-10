CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Pirates look to stop 3-game losing streak against Dodgers

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 3:06 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-25, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-37, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (8-2, 3.48 ERA, .94 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-6, 6.65 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +190, Dodgers -225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 13-18 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .346, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Dodgers are 17-15 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the team with an average of .275.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Victor Gonzalez recorded his third victory and Justin Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Anderson registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 26 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .426.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

