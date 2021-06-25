CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Phillies take 3-game skid into matchup with Mets

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (34-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (38-31, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-13 against NL East opponents. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .306, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .332.

The Phillies have gone 17-19 against division opponents. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .381.

The Mets won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Barnes earned his first victory and Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Brandon Kintzler registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 19 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .474.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.28 ERA

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (hip), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

