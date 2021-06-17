CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Padres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Reds

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Cincinnati Reds (35-31, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (38-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.63 ERA, .82 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -172, Reds +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 21-14 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .313 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Reds are 19-15 on the road. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .248 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .350.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 21 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

