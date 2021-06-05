CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » MLB News » Padres' Blake Snell through…

Padres’ Blake Snell through 6 no-hit innings vs Mets

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell has thrown six no-hit innings against the New York Mets.

The only batter to reach against the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Friday night was Billy McKinney, who walked with two outs in the fifth inning. Snell has eight strikeouts on 80 pitches.

Snell hasn’t gotten an out in the seventh inning yet this season, and his highest pitch count was 97 pitches on May 18.

There have been six no-hitters in the majors already this season. Seven no-hitters would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter of the season and the first in San Diego franchise history on April 9. The Padres have never thrown a no-hitter at home.

He was followed by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox against Cleveland on April 14, Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle on May 5, Cincinnati’s Wade Miley against Cleveland on May 7, Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull against Seattle on May 18 and Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees against Texas on May 19.

In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up