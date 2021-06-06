CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
New York visits San Diego, looks to build on deGrom’s strong performance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 3:08 AM

New York Mets (28-23, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (36-24, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (2-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -140, Mets +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 20-11 on their home turf. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .316, good for fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with a mark of .383.

The Mets are 13-18 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.13, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-0. Jacob deGrom recorded his fifth victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Joe Musgrove registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 39 RBIs and is batting .298.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with seven home runs and is slugging .433.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

