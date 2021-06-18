CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Milwaukee takes 4-game slide…

Milwaukee takes 4-game slide into matchup with Colorado

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.13 ERA, .84 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +166, Brewers -191; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 24-14 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Brewers have gone 18-13 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. German Marquez earned his fifth victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Brandon Woodruff registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 43 RBIs and is batting .257.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 51 hits and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .188 batting average, 3.44 ERA

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Mychal Givens: (back), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid 'unacceptable decline' in diverse candidates

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up