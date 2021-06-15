CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » MLB News » Mills expected to start…

Mills expected to start for the Cubs against Mets

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 3:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (38-28, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-25, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (2-0, 6.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -146, Cubs +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 18-6 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .257.

The Cubs are 14-18 on the road. Chicago has hit 90 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-2. David Peterson earned his second victory and Dominic Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jake Arrieta took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs and is batting .257.

Kris Bryant is second on the Cubs with 13 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .182 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up