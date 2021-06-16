CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Miami takes 3-game skid into matchup with St. Louis

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 3:08 AM

Miami Marlins (29-38, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (34-33, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +101, Marlins -118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 18-15 on their home turf. St. Louis is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with an average of .287.

The Marlins are 13-24 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Jesus Aguilar with an average of .273.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-1. Alex Reyes earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Yimi Garcia took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 49 RBIs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Tommy Edman: (torso), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

