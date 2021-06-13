CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Martinez, Cardinals to take on Davies, Cubs

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 3:08 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (32-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (3-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Cardinals +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .560 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cardinals are 13-13 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .298, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .340.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Kyle Hendricks recorded his eighth victory and Ian Happ went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Gant took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .200 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

