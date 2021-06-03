Marte takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Pirates

Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-34, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05…

Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Pirates Thursday.

The Pirates are 10-15 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with seven, averaging one every 26.7 at-bats.

The Marlins are 12-18 in road games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .295, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .348.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 24 extra base hits and is batting .335.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 10 home runs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

