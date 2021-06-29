CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Tom ends Marquez no-hit…

Tom ends Marquez no-hit bid leading off 9th

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 11:01 PM

DENVER (AP) — Ka’ai Tom singled to right leading off the ninth inning, for the first hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies’ Germán Márquez on Tuesday night.

Only two runners had reached for the Prates before then: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

