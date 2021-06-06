Marlins look to break 8-game losing streak against Pirates

Miami Marlins (24-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-34, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05…

Miami Marlins (24-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +119, Marlins -137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Pirates are 13-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with eight, averaging one every 24.9 at-bats.

The Marlins are 12-21 on the road. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .335.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-7. Clay Holmes earned his second victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-6 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Adam Cimber took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 25 extra base hits and is batting .291.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 1-9, .209 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.