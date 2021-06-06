CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Marlins look to break…

Marlins look to break 8-game losing streak against Pirates

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (24-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +119, Marlins -137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Pirates are 13-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with eight, averaging one every 24.9 at-bats.

The Marlins are 12-21 on the road. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .335.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-7. Clay Holmes earned his second victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-6 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Adam Cimber took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 25 extra base hits and is batting .291.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 1-9, .209 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up