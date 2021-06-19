CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Los Angeles faces Arizona, aims to build on Bauer’s solid performance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 3:07 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-27, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-51, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (6-0, 2.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-4, 5.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +187, Dodgers -222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 6-21 against NL West opponents. Arizona is slugging .375 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 18-8 against division opponents. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .333, good for first in the National League. Chris Taylor leads the lineup with a mark of .384.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Bauer recorded his seventh victory and Steven Souza Jr. went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Joe Mantiply registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .461.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .207 batting average, 7.62 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

