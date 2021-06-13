JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Left-hander Matz placed on COVID-related IL by Blue Jays

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 2:47 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Steven Matz was placed on the COVID-related injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays before Sunday’s game against Boston, one day after the left-hander beat the Red Sox.

Matz (7-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, a day after he was optioned.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

