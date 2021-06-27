CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Lauer scheduled to start…

Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Colorado

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 3:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (31-46, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (44-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 6.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -189, Rockies +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will face off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 22-18 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-30 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-4. Brad Boxberger earned his third victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Carlos Estevez took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 86 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

GSA’s next set of acquisition modernization initiatives to focus on services, automation, data

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

FLRA again sides with union on decision reinstating certain VA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up