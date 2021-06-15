CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Kim expected to start as Cardinals host the Marlins

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 3:10 AM

Miami Marlins (29-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-33, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 2.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -114, Marlins -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 17-15 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .345.

The Marlins have gone 13-23 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. Louis. Dylan Floro registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .291.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

