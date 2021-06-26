CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Kelly scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-7, 5.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -275, Diamondbacks +228; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Padres are 21-14 against teams from the NL West. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .373.

The Diamondbacks are 6-24 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s lineup has 68 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 16 homers.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-5. Nick Ramirez earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-5 with three home runs and four RBIs for San Diego. Corbin Martin registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .702.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs and is slugging .465.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .279 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .223 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (finger), Austin Nola: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

