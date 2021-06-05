CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
J.D. Martinez scratched with sore wrist for Red Sox vs Yanks

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 4:55 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Boston’s lineup Saturday night at Yankee Stadium after jamming his left wrist sliding into a base a night earlier.

Martinez was initially set to bat third and be the designated hitter, but he was removed from the lineup about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch.

Manager Alex Cora said the wrist is sore after Martinez went aggressively into second base during the third inning of a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Cora said Martinez may be available to pinch hit. Martinez is considered day to day.

After struggling during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the 33-year-old is hitting .321 with 12 homers and a .958 OPS this year.

