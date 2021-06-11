CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » MLB News » Injury likely to keep…

Injury likely to keep Brewers 3B Shaw out until August

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw likely won’t return until August after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball this week.

Shaw got hurt Wednesday at Cincinnati and was placed on the injured list the next day. Brewers manager Craig Counsell provided a timetable before Friday’s game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Counsell said the initial plan is to see whether Shaw can recover without needing surgery.

“This is what the doctor suggests,” Counsell said. “They suggest rehabbing it, getting it strong and seeing if you’re able to play like that again. I think surgery is always a possibility when you pop your shoulder out, but they’re at least optimistic at the start that rehab is the best way to do this, to get it strong and to get it healthy and you see how it feels.”

Shaw, 31, is batting .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games.

Luis Urías started in Shaw’s place Thursday and started at third base again Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up