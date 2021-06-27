Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » Indians outfielder Naylor carted…

Indians outfielder Naylor carted off field after collision

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way.

Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.

After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.

The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.

Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up