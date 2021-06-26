CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » MLB News » Houser expected to start…

Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (31-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-29 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .323.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Devin Williams earned his fourth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Lucas Gilbreath took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adames leads the Brewers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .431.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is slugging .498.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up