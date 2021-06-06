Giants host the Cubs following Gausman’s solid performance

Chicago Cubs (32-26, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (37-21, first in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Chicago Cubs (32-26, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (37-21, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (6-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -104, Cubs -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Giants are 18-8 on their home turf. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .318 is sixth in the league. Buster Posey leads the club with an OBP of .391.

The Cubs have gone 11-16 away from home. Chicago has hit 74 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-3. Kevin Gausman earned his seventh victory and Alex Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Kohl Stewart registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford is second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Baez leads the Cubs with 14 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique), Curt Casali: (wrist).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.