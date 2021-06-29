CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Gausman scheduled to start…

Gausman scheduled to start for Giants at Dodgers

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (50-28, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.49 ERA, .76 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 2.51 ERA, .91 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will square off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 21-11 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .404.

The Giants are 20-12 in division matchups. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a mark of .401.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Trevor Bauer earned his eighth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 77 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up