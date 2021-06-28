Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Faria scheduled to start for Arizona against St. Louis

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-57, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-41, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Arizona will face off on Monday.

The Cardinals are 20-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the team with a mark of .348.

The Diamondbacks are 10-33 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 70 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-2. Matt Peacock recorded his second victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Kwang Hyun Kim took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 17 home runs and is slugging .481.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .183 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

