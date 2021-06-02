CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set…

Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup against Mets

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (26-21, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York.

The Diamondbacks are 11-15 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Madison Bumgarner leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Mets are 11-16 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.15, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.66.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Alex Young earned his second victory and Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Trevor May registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and is slugging .463.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .266 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up