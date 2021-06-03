CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
DeSclafani expected to start for San Francisco against Chicago

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 3:07 AM

Chicago Cubs (32-23, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-21, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Chicago will square off on Thursday.

The Giants are 15-8 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 78 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Cubs are 11-13 on the road. Chicago has slugged .412, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .456.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 60 hits and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (side), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique), Curt Casali: (wrist).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

