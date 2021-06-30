CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Cubs look to stop 5-game skid against Brewers

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (42-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Brewers are 19-13 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .216 batting average, Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .294.

The Cubs have gone 19-16 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Brandon Woodruff recorded his seventh victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zach Davies took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 29 extra base hits and is batting .238.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 32 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .265 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

