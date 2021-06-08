VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » MLB News » Crawford 1,326th game as…

Crawford 1,326th game as Giants SS breaks Hall of Famer mark

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Crawford played in his 1,326th game at shortstop for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Travis Jackson for the most in franchise history.

Jackson was a shortstop in 1,325 games for the New York Giants from 1922-36, a mark Crawford matched Sunday in San Francisco’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

When the Giants took the field in the bottom of the first inning at Texas, Crawford was initially sent out by himself. He received a nice ovation when his milestone was announced by Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan. Crawford doffed his cap and waved at the crowd.

A two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, Crawford has played his entire career with the Giants since his big league debut in 2011. It was his 1,357th game overall, and all 1,326 games that he has played defensively have been at shortstop.

There were quite a few Giants fans in the building with San Francisco playing at Texas for the first time since 2015. The last time before that was when wrapping up the 2010 World Series title with a win in Game 5 at the Rangers’ old ballpark across the street.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CFO Council plans to close workforce gaps in the short, long terms

Pent up demand for VA services driving record 2022 budget request, agency says

AI, cloud to bring about ‘next generation’ of GAO oversight

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up