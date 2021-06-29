CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Career Save Leaders

Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 1:27 AM

Through May 2021

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. Joe Nathan 377
9. Jonathan Papelbon 368
9. x-Craig Kimbrel 368
10. Jeff Reardon 367
11. Troy Percival 358
13. Randy Myers 347
14. Rollie Fingers 341
15. x-Kenley Jansen 331
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

