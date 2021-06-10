CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 12:10 AM

Through May 2021

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. Dennis Eckersley 390
8. Joe Nathan 377
9. Jonathan Papelbon 368
10. Jeff Reardon 367
11. x-Craig Kimbrel 363
12. Troy Percival 358
13. Randy Myers 347
14. Rollie Fingers 341
15. John Wetteland 330
16. Francisco Cordero 329
17. Fernando Rodney 327
18. Roberto Hernandez 326
18. x-Kenley Jansen 326
20. Houston Street 324

