|Through May 2021
Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):
|1. Mariano Rivera
|652
|2. Trevor Hoffman
|601
|3. Lee Smith
|478
|4. Francisco Rodriguez
|437
|5. John Franco
|424
|6. Billy Wagner
|422
|7. Dennis Eckersley
|390
|8. Joe Nathan
|377
|9. Jonathan Papelbon
|368
|10. Jeff Reardon
|367
|11. x-Craig Kimbrel
|363
|12. Troy Percival
|358
|13. Randy Myers
|347
|14. Rollie Fingers
|341
|15. John Wetteland
|330
|16. Francisco Cordero
|329
|17. Fernando Rodney
|327
|18. Roberto Hernandez
|326
|18. x-Kenley Jansen
|326
|20. Houston Street
|324
