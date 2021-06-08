Career Save Leaders The Associated Press

Through May 2021 Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active): 1. Mariano Rivera 652 2. Trevor Hoffman 601 3. Lee Smith 478 4. Francisco Rodriguez 437 5. John Franco 424 6. Billy Wagner 422 7. Dennis Eckersley 390 8. Joe Nathan 377 9. Jonathan Papelbon 368 10. Jeff Reardon 367 11. x-Craig Kimbrel 362 12. Troy Percival 358 13. Randy Myers 347 14. Rollie Fingers 341 15. John Wetteland 330 16. Francisco Cordero 329 17. Fernando Rodney 327 18. Roberto Hernandez 326 19. x-Kenley Jansen 325 20. Houston Street 324 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.