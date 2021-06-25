CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » MLB News » Cardinals take 4-game skid…

Cardinals take 4-game skid into matchup with Pirates

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (27-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-39, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5, 3.60 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Cardinals are 13-15 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .350.

The Pirates are 8-22 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .356, last in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Pirates won the last meeting 8-2. Chad Kuhl earned his second victory and Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Carlos Martinez took his ninth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 36 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 13 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid ‘unacceptable decline’ in diverse candidates

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up