Brewers visit Colorado, aim to build on Peralta’s solid performance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 1.52 ERA, .72 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +141, Brewers -160; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Freddy Peralta. Peralta threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Rockies are 23-14 in home games in 2020. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .245 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .324.

The Brewers are 18-12 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is batting .239.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .258 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .198 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

