Brewers acquire reliever Hunter Strickland from Angels

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 2:55 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.

The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.

“We’re taking a chance on a guy,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. “It’s pretty much no risk I guess is how you’d see it. He got off to a good start this season, and then struggled a little bit with Anaheim, but we’re hoping we can kind of recapture the form that he had earlier in the season. And, obviously, there’s a pretty good history there of just having some success.”

Strickland has a career record of 16-16 with a 3.29 ERA. Before this season, he had pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Seattle Mariners (2019), Washington Nationals (2019) and New York Mets (2020).

In other moves Saturday, the Brewers placed outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list with a strained right shoulder and recalled utilityman Tim Lopes from Triple-A Nashville. They also transferred third baseman Travis Shaw to the 60-day injured list.

