CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » MLB News » Blackmon takes 10-game hit…

Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Reds

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (25-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -234, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-24 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Sean Doolittle recorded his third victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati. Mychal Givens took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 66 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up