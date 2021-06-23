CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Atlanta plays New York…

Atlanta plays New York after Morton’s strong showing

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (35-37, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-31, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 15-13 against opponents from the NL East. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .250.

The Braves have gone 17-19 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Charlie Morton earned his seventh victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Yennsy Diaz took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is slugging .451.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 37 extra base hits and 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .175 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (hip), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jonathan Villar: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Guillermo Heredia: (wrist), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up