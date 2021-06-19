CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Atlanta hosts St. Louis, aims to build on Fried’s solid performance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 3:07 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-35, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -129, Cardinals +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Max Fried. Fried threw seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Braves are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Cardinals are 16-20 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .346.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-1. Max Fried earned his fourth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Carlos Martinez registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .293.

Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

