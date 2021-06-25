CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Astros-Tigers rained out, split doubleheader Saturday

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 6:41 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.

Heavy rain was forecast for Comerica Park on Friday night, causing the postponement.

